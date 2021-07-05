Barnsley-linked defender Kenneth Paal has talked up a potential move to Celtic after reports linked him with the Scottish giants.

Paal, 24, was last week linked with a move to Barnsley. The Tykes had reportedly seen a £650,000 bid knocked back by Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle and now, Celtic among a clutch of other European sides are said to be interested in the Dutch full-back.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Stentor, Paal said:

“[Celtic is] such a big club, with such a history, that’s always nice to hear. That just shows that you’re doing a good job.

“As it stands now, I will be a PEC player next season. I’ve always said that (I want to play in England). That’s where I get the most out of my game.

“The Championship, the second tier in England, is a great competition. I would like to experience that one day.”

Paal is a product of the PSV youth academy. He joined Zwolle ahead of the 2018/19 season and has since racked up 75 league appearances for the club, including 27 in the Eredivisie season just gone.

He has just a year left on his contract.