Barnsley want to re-sign St Mirren youngster Ethan Erhahon, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Barnsley could table an offer of £250,000 plus add-ons for the midfielder.

Erhahon, who is 20-years-old, is a player already familiar to the Tykes having spent time on loan at Oakwell in the season before last.

He has emerged back on their radar as they gear up for another season in the Championship under new boss Markus Schopp.

Read: Barnsley-linked man is moving on from League One club this summer

Erhahon still has two years left on his contract at St Mirren but Barnsley could try and tempt the Scottish Premiership side into cashing in this summer.

The Scotland Under-21 international joined the Buddies at the age of five and has risen up through their academy.

He has made 69 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far in his career and has scored three goals from midfield.

The Glasgow-born midfielder left the Paisley club in January 2020 and spent the remainder of that season on loan at Barnsley before returning to Scotland after not playing a first-team game in England.

Read: Barnsley miss out on signing free agent

The Tykes may now move back in for him to bolster their midfield options.

Schopp is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Yorkshire side having been chosen as the man to replace Valerien Ismael.

Barnsley made the Play-Offs last term and will be hoping for the same again.