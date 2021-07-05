Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has provided an update on the futures of Denver Hume and Luke O’Nien.

Both Hume and O’Nien are out of contract after seeing their Sunderland contracts expire. The pair though remain in talks with Sunderland and Black Cats boss Johnson has given this brief insight into their futures:

“Denver is ongoing, that one I haven’t been too involved in to be honest.

“With Luke, I must have spoken to him every other day for the last three or four weeks. I’m hopeful on that one, but it’s not quite there yet. It’s good signs.”

Hume has been a key player at left-back for Sunderland since graduating through the club’s youth ranks, and O’Nien likewise since his move from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018.

O’Nien though has been attracting interest from several Championship clubs going into this summer, including the likes of Preston North End, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall – Hull have since been ruled out of the move though.

Johnson seems confident of landing a new deal for O’Nien which at one point looked unlikely and so he could yet opt against his previously reported Championship interest, whilst Hume’s future remains unclear.