Brighton and Hove Albion are set to loan out Nottingham Forest target Ryan Longman, as per a report by The Argus.

The midfielder has signed a new two-year deal with Brighton but is likely to be heading out the exit door again for next season.

As exclusively revealed by The72, Longman is wanted by a host of Championship and League One clubs.

He is on the radar of Nottingham Forest and Chris Hughton have been plotting a move, as reported by Football Insider.

Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth has said: “Ryan really proved himself in men’s football last season with Wimbledon, impressing David Weir and his team and has earned this new contract. Ryan is keen to continue to learn and wants to build on what that experience has given him.”

“We are currently reviewing his situation, and that is likely to involve another season on loan, but we are confident he has another good year ahead of him.”

Longman spent last season on loan AFC Wimbledon and impressed for the League One side.

He joins the Dons in August last year and went on to make 51 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals.

The midfielder has been on the books at Brighton for his whole career and has risen up through their academy.

Longman has played once for their senior side in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He is expected to be loaned out again next term to get more experience with Nottingham Forest linked.