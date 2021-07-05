Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says the door is ‘ajar’ for Charlie Wyke this summer, after the striker officially left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Wyke was being closely linked with a move to Celtic last month. The Scottish club were reportedly ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for the Englishman who netted 35 goals in all competitions last season, and also has interest from elsewhere too.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest have been closely linked with the 28-year-old and so too have Sunderland’s league One rivals Ipswich Town.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about Wyke’s future though, Black Cats boss Johnson said:

“Charlie, I would say the door is ajar, but we’re certainly not expecting him to come back.“I’d say that it would be him coming back to us and saying he wants to talk again, effectively.

“My gut says that he will move on, I’d say 95% that he’ll move on. But we would leave the door ajar because at the moment, you never know.

“There’s a lot of people talking in the Championship but who aren’t in a great place in terms of being able to commit to players financially.

“They seem to have been hit the hardest and in some cases, it’s the League One clubs who seem to be the largest spenders.”