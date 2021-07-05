Rangers are being linked with a summer move for departed Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram, as per Daily Mail.

Lundstram, 27, is now a free agent after letting his Sheffield United contract expire.

The English midfielder has spent the past four seasons at Bramall Lane, racking up over 100 league appearances for the club as he became a key player during the Chris Wilder era.

Lundstram featured 28 times in the Premier League last season for the Blades as they finished rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

Now though, Rangers are reportedly set to reignite their interest in the midfielder now that he’s on the free market.