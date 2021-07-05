Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a centre-back as they gear up for next season.

Charlton Athletic have managed to sign Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray and George Dobson so far this summer.

Reporter Alan Nixon has provided this latest update on their search for a central defender (see tweet below).

Need to commit to one of the centre halves you’ve been into … https://t.co/AN54QdeXpZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

He says the Addicks need to ‘commit’ to the players they are pursuing.

Nigel Adkins is keen on strengthening his backline with Charlton conceding too many goals on the whole last season.

Promotion is the aim for the London club and they are being patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right characters.

A few defenders have been linked with a move to the Valley over recent times but the Addicks are managing to keep quite a lot under wraps.

Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle is a name that has been thrown around on social media after he helped his side win promotion from League Two last term.

Akin Famewo is another player who could be on Charlton’s radar after his loan spell from Norwich City in the last campaign.

His chances of game time in the Premier League are slim with the Canaries and he may well be allowed to leave Carrow Road.

There is nothing concrete to suggest the Addicks are in for either Boyle or Famewo now but they are after a defender in preparation for the new season.