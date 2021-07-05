QPR’s Liam Kelly is closing in on a permanent switch to Motherwell, reports The Scottish Sun.

Kelly, 25, spent the second half of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

The shot-stopper made 18 league appearances and claimed the Player’s Player of the Year award for his performances, as his side fended off relegation from the Scottish top flight.

Since, both he and Motherwell have made it clear that a permanent deal is wanted and now, after some back and forth it now seems that Kelly is on the verge of completing a permanent move to the club.

Dundee United were also linked with a move for the QPR man going into this summer but it looks like Motherwell are set to win this race, with Mark Warburton’s QPR side now being linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper Jordan Archer as his search for a no.2 commences.