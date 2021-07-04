Coventry City are interested in holding talks with former loan man Bright Enobakhare, Coventry Live has claimed.

Coventry City brought young attacker Bright Enobakhare in on loan in the second half of the 2018/19 season.

The Nigerian attacker arrived from Premier League side Wolves and became a firm favourite, scoring six goals in 18 games for the Sky Blues, also chipping in with three assists.

Now, it has been claimed the club could look to offer the 23-year-old a route back to the EFL.

As per a report from Coventry Live, Coventry are interested in holding talks with Enobakhare about a potential return to the Ricoh Arena.

The report states that the former Wigan Athletic loan man is available this summer after his short-term deal with Indian side Bengal City came to an end.

Enobakhare has endured an interesting few years since leaving Wolves.

After departing Molineux, he linked up with Greek side AEK Athens, where he remained for only two months. He netted in his only appearance for the club before departing.

In his short stint with Bengal City, the attacker chipped in with three goals in 12 outings.

Now, with Mark Robins said to be interested in offering Enobakhare a route back to the EFL, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.

The Benin City-born attacker can play as a centre-forward or right-winger. He has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder on occasion.