Nottingham Forest are set to secure a deal for former Rangers goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth, the Daily Record has claimed.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will be looking to prepare his squad for next season after an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign at the City Ground.

Forest are yet to make their first signing of the summer. However, it has now been reported that their first arrival of the window is on the way.

As per the Daily Record, young goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth is poised to complete a move to the Championship side.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is available for nothing this summer after it was confirmed that Scottish Premiership champions Rangers would not be renewing his deal at Ibrox.

Now, with a deal reportedly in place that will see him move south of the border, it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the transfer ahead of confirmation.

The vast majority of Hogarth’s senior experience has come away from Rangers. He spent time on loan with Cowdenbeath last season, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 games.

The Falkirk-born ‘keeper leaves Rangers without making a senior appearance, featuring mainly for their reserves and youth sides while picking up experience away on loan.

Since breaking into the senior game, Hogarth has endured four temporary stints away from Ibrox.

The free agent shot-stopper has previously spent time on the books with East Stirling, Kilwinning Rangers, Caledonian Braves and, most recently, Cowdenbeath.