Swansea City will look into signing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said.

SWANSEA. Cooper will try again for Harry Wilson at LIVERPOOL. CARDIFF offered more towards loan deal a year ago. Swans will investigate numbers again. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Swansea City are preparing for another campaign in the Championship after suffering play-off heartbreak once again last season.

Manager Steve Cooper has recruited two new players so far this summer. Young strikers Kyle Joseph and Joel Piroe have both completed moves to the Liberty Stadium, bolstering his attacking ranks.

Now, it has been claimed the Swans are looking to add more attacking threat ahead of next season.

As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Swansea will look into signing winger Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

The Swans tried to secure a loan deal for the Wales international ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, but he ended up linking up with rivals Cardiff City instead.

Wilson impressed with the Bluebirds in another strong stint in the Championship. Across all competitions, the 24-year-old found the back of the net seven times and chipped in with 12 assists.

The Liverpool academy graduate can feature in a range of roles in midfield. His main position is the right-wing, but he has been deployed as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder on occasions.

Wilson’s future at Anfield remains up in the air ahead of next season.

The former Derby County and AFC Bournemouth loan star has said he will resolve his future upon returning from this summer’s European Championships. Wilson featured three times as Rob Page’s Wales reached the Round of 16.