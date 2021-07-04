Fulham boss Marco Silva will be looking to shape his squad this summer following his arrival at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are said to be eyeing up a move for Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old winger, who was sold by QPR in the January transfer window, is said to be on Marco Silva’s radar as he looks to prepare his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the Cottagers should look to move for Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele as an alternative.

Dembele is coming off the back of another impressive campaign with Posh, helping them win promotion to the Championship.

There has been some uncertainty regarding his future at London Road, regardless of their promotion. The 24-year-old still has a year remaining on his deal and has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest were both said keen on the attacker earlier this year. Fulham were also mentioned as potential suitors, and they should look to reignite their rumoured pursuit this summer.

After another strong season in League One, Dembele is ready to test himself in the Championship next season. Whether it will be with Posh or another team though, it awaits to be seen.

Dembele can play on either the left or right-wing as well as through the middle as a centre-forward.

The former Grimsby Town prodigy provides more goal-scoring threat than the recently linked Osayi-Samuel. He netted 12 goals and provided 12 assists last season, only two goal contributions less than the Fenerbahce man managed in 115 games with QPR.

Dembele, similar to Osayi-Samuel, is a direct and tricky dribbler and takes on defenders with no fear.

With Silva reportedly eyeing up a new winger, it will be interesting to see if Fulham reignite their previous interest in Dembele ahead of next season.