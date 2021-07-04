Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is attracting surprise interest from Manchester City, as per a report from The Mirror.

Fulham are looking to prepare their squad for the new season following their relegation to the Championship.

New manager Marco Silva will be keen to reshape his squad while battling to try and keep some of their key players at Craven Cottage.

Now, it has been claimed that the Cottagers could have a fight on their hands to try and keep left-back Antonee Robinson, who is attracting surprise interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Mirror has claimed that City are eyeing up a shock move for Robinson ahead of next season.

Amid the rumoured interest from Pep Guardiola’s side, the report states Fulham value the former Everton and Wigan Athletic youngster at £10m, £8m more than they purchased him for last summer.

Robinson impressed in Scott Parker’s side, holding down a starting role for much of the season.

The 23-year-old featured 32 times across all competitions, playing at both left-back and further forward in left-midfield. He started in 24 Premier League games, remaining an unused substitute on only three occasions.

With Manchester City apparently holding an interest, it awaits to be seen if anything serious materialises ahead of next season.

Guardiola currently has Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko available at left-back, so it will be interesting to see if the champions look to add Robinson to their defensive ranks this summer.