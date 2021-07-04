Fulham boss Marco Silva is said to be lining up Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel as his first signing.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Championship once again following another relegation from the Premier League.

Former Everton and Watford boss Marco Silva has been appointed as new manager at Craven Cottage after Scott Parker departed to link up with second-tier rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Now, it has been claimed that Silva has identified his first target.

Various outlets, including Nigerian site Today and Turkish outlet Milliyet (as cited by Hammy End), are claiming Fulham are interested in Fenerbahce man Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The winger has only been with the Turkish Super Lig side for six months, joining from QPR in January. However, after netting only one goal and providing one assist in 19 games, it is claimed he is being lined up for a return to the Championship.

The Nigerian star departed the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after a lengthy transfer saga. A host of top sides were said keen, but it was Fenerbahce who secured a deal.

Osayi-Samuel became a star performer for the Rs, thoroughly impressed out wide.

Overall, he chipped in with 13 goals and 13 assists in 115 outings for the club after joining from Blackpool in 2017. The 23-year-old had made his way through the Tangerines’ youth academy, going on to play 79 times for their senior side before making a move to QPR.