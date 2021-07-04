West Brom are looking to bring Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu back to The Hawthorns, Faro De Vigo has reported.

West Brom moved to bring Okay Yokuslu in during the January transfer window, bolstering their midfield ranks with the Celta Vigo man.

The 27-year-old only joined on loan, but made a decent impression during his time playing for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Now, with new manager Valerien Ismael in place, reports from Spain have claimed that the Baggies are interested in bringing Yokuslu back on a permanent basis.

As per Faro De Vigo, West Brom are keen to bring the defensive midfielder back ahead of next season.

The report states the Championship side regrets not including an option to buy Yokuslu on a permanent basis at the end of his deal. However, the lack of a permanent clause is not putting the club off a permanent deal, with discussions said to be taking place.

During his time with West Brom, the Izmir-born midfielder featured 16 times across all competitions. He successfully held down a starting role in defensive midfield, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Yokuslu earned a spot in Turkey’s squad for EURO 2020, where he played three times as Senol Gunes’ side endured a dismal tournament.

A summer move would bring an end to the recent Baggies loan man’s three-year spell in Spain. With Celta Vigo, Yokuslu has played 72 times, netting two goals and providing two assists along the way.