Stoke City’s recently departed midfielder John Obi Mikel has completed a move to Kuwaiti side Al Kuwaiti SC, it has been confirmed.

The Potters triggered an option to extend John Obi Mikel’s time with the club by an extra 12 months following his first campaign with the club. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that his contract has now been terminated.

Mikel has completed a move to Al Kuwaiti SC, it has been announced.

The former Chelsea ace has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Kuwait Premier League side, keeping him at the club for the 2021/22 campaign.

Mikel has previously played in Norway, China and Turkey, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in this latest challenge.

While on the books with Stoke, the Nigerian midfielder featured 41 times across all competitions. He held down a starting role in defensive midfield for much of the campaign, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Following Mikel’s departure, it will be interesting to see who O’Neill brings in if he pursues a replacement.

So far, Stoke City have snapped up two new players. Central defender Ben Wilmot and shot-stopper Jack Bonham have both joined on permanent deals ahead of next season.