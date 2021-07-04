West Brom went up as a worthy second to Leeds United after the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season. However, they didn’t adapt well to the Premier League and came straight back down.

West Brom and their relegation was down to one simple thing – they shipped far too many goals in far too many defeats.

The Baggies went from conceding just 45 times across 46 Sky Bet Championship games to conceding 76 times across 38 Premier League games.

Sam Johnstone was in goal for 74 of those goals conceded. Despite that high figure, Johnstone was one of the Baggies players who could hold their head up high.

Such was the impact that he made and the regard he is held in that Gareth Southgate called him up to England’s EURO 2020 squad. This was a provisional measure that became a full call-up after the extent of Nick Pope’s injury was revealed.

Whilst he has not featured in The Lions run to the semi-final stage, Johnstone is still a man in demand according to the Daily Star. The Star’s Alex Wood writes that Arsenal are considering Johnstone as a cut-price alternative to Sheffield United man Aaron Ramsdale.

Wood writes that the Gunners will move for Johnstone “if a deal for Aaron Ramsdale can’t be struck.” The sticking point for the North London side is Sheffield United’s valuation of Ramsdale – £25million to be exact.

Wood writes that Sheffield United’s “tough stance” has meant that Arsenal are “weighing up other options.” One of those options is West Brom’s Johnstone with Wood saying the Baggies are “willing to do a deal at around £20million.”

West Brom are said ‘willing’ to discuss a deal for Johnstone and at £5million less than Sheffield United want for Ramsdale. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why Arsenal might go for the Baggies stopper as the cheaper option.