Wigan Athletic still hold “live” interest in Sunderland striker Will Grigg and MK Dons ace Scott Fraser, as per Alan Nixon.

Wouldn’t say that. But both still live targets. https://t.co/s3XQ11fVaf — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Wigan Athletic are looking to continue their strong summer window having already brought in six new faces.

Leam Richardson is showing no signs of letting up either. Free agent winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is said to be in talks over a move to the DW Stadium, with striker Will Grigg (The Sun on Sunday, 30.05.21, pg. 59) and attacking midfielder Scott Fraser (The Sun on Sunday, 06.06.21, pg. 63) also rumoured targets.

Now, an update has emerged on Wigan’s pursuit of the latter mentioned duo.

As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Latics still hold “live” interest in both Grigg and Fraser.

He states that, while deals are not close, the pair are still on the club’s radar as they press on with their summer recruitment drive. With both players still subject of Wigan’s interest, it awaits to be seen how the club’s pursuit pans out in the coming weeks and months.

Grigg, now 30, enjoyed a successful stint with the club from 2015 to 2019. He netted 65 goals in 150 outings, also providing 14 assists.

Fraser has been a big hit since moving to England with Burton Albion in 2018.

The playmaker starred for the Brewers before switching to MK Dons last summer. Fraser has continued putting in strong performances for Russell Martin’s side, netting 14 and laying on eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.