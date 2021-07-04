Zian Flemming is said to be aware of Nottingham Forest’s interest in his services, as per Dutch reporter Sem Caelen.

Fortuna Sittard trainde vandaag voor het eerst. Mét de door Nottingham Forest begeerde Zian Flemming. “Ik weet dat het concreet is”, zegt de smaakmaker: https://t.co/9ie0z71JuR#1Limburg #L1 #FortunaSittard pic.twitter.com/Hq9x3HGEMw — Sem Caelen (@SemCaelen) July 3, 2021

Zian Flemming’s impressive form over the course of the 2020/21 campaign is said to have attracted English interest ahead of next season.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in bringing the attacking midfielder to the City Ground as Chris Hughton prepares for the new campaign.

Amid the claims of Forest’s interest, fresh reports from Holland have now emerged providing further insight into the situation.

Sem Caelen, reporting for 1Limburg, has said that Flemming is aware of Nottingham Forest’s interest. The 22-year-old is quoted saying: “I know it [the interest] is concrete”.

With Forest pursuing a deal for the impressive playmaker, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out over the coming weeks.

Flemming has been a star performer for Fortuna Sittard since joining last summer. Across all competitions, the former Ajax youngster managed 15 goals and seven assists in 35 outings.

He featured in a range of roles for Sjors Ultee’s side, playing as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or striker.

Flemming has spent his entire career to date playing in his home country, so it would be interesting to see how he performed in the Championship.

The Dutchman provides a goal threat from midfield and has an eye for a shot from distance. He enjoys taking on his man before looking to either slot in a teammate or go for goal himself.