Sunderland may take a look at signing defender Eric Lichaj, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sunderland. May take a look at Eric Lichaj this week. Experienced full back. Been in Turkey. Formerly at Villa and Forest. Free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Sunderland are looking to bolster their squad and could cast an eye over the available full-back.

Lichaj, who is 32-years-old, is currently a free agent and will be weighing up his options.

He spent the past season playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrü after being released by Hull City last summer.

The USA international has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and is a decent option for Sunderland.

Lichaj started his career in England at Aston Villa and went on to play 42 times for the Midlands club. He also spent plenty of time out on loan from Villa Park at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United to gain experience.

Nottingham Forest signed him on a permanent basis in June 2013 after he was released by Villa and he become a key player for the Reds.

Lichaj spent five years at the City Ground before eventually leaving in 2018 to join Hull.