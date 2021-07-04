Arsenal struggled at times last season and paid the price for their inconsistencies. They finished a disappointing 8th in the table.

Arsenal fans have been clamouring for change over this summer. They are asking that Mikel Arteta remould and reshape his squad into one that will challenge more next season.

Many names have been linked with one high up on the agenda reported as being Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Atheltic said last week that Arsenal were in talks to sign him.

Ramsdale left the Blades -then in League One – in 2017 for Bournemouth. Sheffield United bought him back from the Cherries for £18.5m in August last year.

Ramsdale made 38 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season. He conceded 63 goals and kept five clean sheets. In total, including his time at Bournemouth, Ramsdale has 75 games of Premier League experience under his belt.

However, the Daily Express’ Archie Griggs writes that a Gunners move for Ramsdale is off the table. The problem that has led to this is Sheffield United’s valuation of the 23-year-old stopper – an eye-watering £25million.

Griggs writes that Arsenal are interested in a new stopper but they “have been evaluating their options” in the face of Sheffield United’s insistence on their valuation of Ramsdale at £25million.

With Arsenal not willing to sink that much money into a Ramsdale deal, the North London side are looking for cheaper alternatives. One man who reporter Griggs names as being on Arsenal’s radar is West Brom ‘keeper Sam Johnstone.

Should Arsenal make headway in a move for Ramsdale, he’d only likely be a back-up at The Emirates to German international Bernd Leno. In truth, Sheffield United are under no pressure to sell Aaron Ramsdale who’d be a class ‘keeper at Championship level.