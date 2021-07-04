Oxford United remain interested in Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

OXFORD. Now have the Atkinson money to spend. Will Boyle at CHELTENHAM on their list and a return to DUNDEE UNITED for left back Robson probable. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Oxford United have been linked with the Scottish Premiership left-back over recent times and Nixon says a move for him is ‘probable’.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, could be an ideal replacement for Josh Ruffels for the U’s following his departure to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Karl Robinson’s side are gearing up for another year in League One next term and are in the hunt for some more signings.

Read: Oxford United keen on Cheltenham Town man

Robson has risen up through the youth ranks at Dundee United and has spent his whole senior career to date with the Scottish side.

The full-back was handed his first professional deal with the Terrors in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

Robson has a year left on his contract at Tannadice so Dundee United could look to cash in on him so they avoid losing him for nothing in June 2022.

Read: Oxford United in race to sign St Johnstone defender

Thoughts

Oxford need a left-back and he would be a shrewd addition for Robinson’s side.

He is a decent age and has already racked up a strong amount of games so far in his career.