Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is expected to be a man in-demand right now.

Fulham’s left-back has been linked with Manchester City and it is thought other top-flight sides are keeping tabs on him as well, as per a report by The Athletic.

Robinson, who is 23-years-old, may well be thrown a Premier League lifeline this summer.

He played regular football at top flight level for the first time last season at Craven Cottage but couldn’t prevent the London club from relegation to the Championship.

Read: Fulham to make decision on 2019 signing

Manchester City have been linked with him since the end of the last campaign and could see him as someone to add competition and depth to their options at left-back.

However, the Premier League champions will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to lure him to the North West.

Robinson started his career at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic before the latter made his move permanent in 2019.

Robinson was a real hit at the DW Stadium and 65 times altogether for the Latics to earn a move to Fulham last year.

Read: Fulham-linked player is a wanted man in the Championship

The USA international may well be on the move again this year and The Athletic say he is thought to be wanted by a few Premier League clubs, with Manchester City potentially in the frame.