Blackburn Rovers are playing a ‘waiting game’ in their pursuit of Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are fond of the midfielder and are interested in bringing him in on loan for next season.

However, the Lancashire side are having to bide their time with it unclear on what Liverpool’s plans for him are for him next term.

Tony Mowbray’s men are in the hunt for some signings this summer as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

Blackburn had Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool in the last campaign and are now keen on Clarkson.

The highly-rated teenager is actually from Blackburn but has risen up through the academy at Anfield.

Clarkson has been a key player for the Reds at youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He then made two senior appearances last year, one against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and the other against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

Clarkson is a player highly thought of at Liverpool and signed a new long-term contract last summer.

Klopp’s side have a big decision to make on him for next season with Blackburn patiently waiting to see if they can bring him to Ewood Park on loan.