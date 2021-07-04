Sunderland made a decent effort at promotion last season – making the play-offs. They went out at the first hurdle with defeat against Lincoln City.

Sunderland are having to take stock and look at rejigging their squad as they look to 2021/22 and a definite push to get out of English football’s third tier.

The Black Cats have the financial backing; they were taken over by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus who is seriously in the money. There are funds available for the Wearsiders.

Sunderland have only brought in Jacob Carney (Manchester United) and Benjamin Kimpioka (Torquay United). However, they are said to have irons in the fire elsewhere.

One of those transfer irons is Wolves defender Dion Sanderson who the Black Cats had on loan last season. The 21-year-old caught the eye at the Stadium of Light with a series of consistent displays.

In total, Sanderson featured in 26 League One games for Sunderland. He scored one goal for them in these 26 appearances. The Wearside outfit want him back on a permanent deal.

The Mail Online’s Simon Jones wrote that Sunderland had an offer of £1m knocked back. Wolves are holding out for £2million for the talented youngster. Jones confirmed that Newcastle United had edged towards that valuation with a £1.5million bid of their own.

Nixon conversation casts doubt over Sunderland Sanderson hopes

However, in conversation with a follower on his Twitter feed, Sun reporter Alan Nixon seems to pour cold water on any Sunderland interest.

Dion Sanderson leaving? — Just Browsing (@JustBrowsingTa) July 4, 2021

Nixon replies stating that Sanderson leaving Wolves is likely:

Sunderland a possible destination? — Just Browsing (@JustBrowsingTa) July 4, 2021

Nixon questions whether there is a likelihood that Sanderson will end up at The Stadium of Light. His quoted retweet reply (below) doesn’t give Black Cats fans much hope:

At the price … unlikely. https://t.co/yVpXbmTZkb — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Sunderland have access to more funds than they are used to. However, Sun man Nixon doesn’t see this having an effect in their pursuit of the Wolves youngster.

Indeed, this conversation seems to cast a degree of gloom over any hopes on Wearside that they could land the talented Sanderson. With bitter rivals Newcastle United lurking, Sunderland fans will be doubly irked.