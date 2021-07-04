Sheffield Wednesday are facing an uncertain start to their League One campaign which starts early next month. They only have a small squad available at the moment.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping that the Owls hierarchy can recruit well as they look to escape League One at the first time of asking.

This necessary restructuring will be key to those hopes. However, some of the next four weeks could be taken up with players leaving Hillsborough.

One player who is definitely on the radar of clubs looking at such a move is Owls star man Josh Windass. A report from The Athletic confirmed that QPR has an interest in him.

27-year-old attacking midfielder Windass was one of the standout stars of Wednesday’s disappointing season last time out. He scored nine goals and laid on six assists from 41 appearances.

That level of production is always going to set you apart in a relegated side. It is form that has certainly turned some heads with a host of Championship sides noted as having him on their transfer radar.

QPR aren’t the only ones interest with previous reports crediting the likes of Birmingham City, Fulham and West Brom amongst others. Commenting on Twitter, Sun reporter Alan Nixon gave this brief update:

QPR. Very much in Josh Windass race. SHEFF WED want 5m. BIRMINGHAM and MILLWALL been in that hunt too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Nixon reiterates that the Owls want £5million for their star man – a figure played down by local source Yorkshire Live. That fee of £5million will put some sides off, especially if Wednesday stick firmly to their valuation. Millwall have already reportedly had two bids knocked back.

However, Nixon does say that QPR remain interested and that they are “very much in [the] Josh Windass race.” With Wednesday needing money to rebuild and resturucture, it could be a Mexican stand-off as to how closely they stick to their valuation of him.