MK Dons are interested in Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

MK DONS. Inquiry for Shankland at DUNDEE UNITED. Fee to high. Contract running out. May come back on later or next window. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

MK Dons are keen to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Shankland, who is 25-years-old, has emerged on Russell Martin’s radar as a potential addition to their attacking department.

Nixon says the fee Dundee United want at the moment is ‘too high’ but the Dons may come back in later in the transfer window.



Read: MK Dons keen on ex-Celtic man

Shankland managed to score nine goals in all competitions last season and wasn’t quite able to replicate the form he had in his first year at Tannadice, when he fired 28 goals in 33 games.

He started his career at Queen’s Park and was snapped up by Aberdeen as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie and was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Ayr United signed him in 2017 and he was prolific for them, scoring 62 goals in 73 games to earn a move to Dundee United last summer.

Shankland carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Terrors and helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership in his first campaign there.

Read: MK Dons striker is a wanted man this summer

His goals have dried up over the past 12 months but that hasn’t stopped MK Dons casting an eye over him.

Shankland’s price tag is too high for Martin’s side for now but they may well be back.