Sheffield United were relegated last season – a relegation that looked pretty much nailed-on all campaign long. It was so different to the season before.

Sheffield United had been promoted to the Premier League in 2018/19 and their first season back was a roaring success. They finished 9th on the back of some strong performances.

However, relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship presents a whole different landscape and slant on things. One aspect is that the Blades will need to revisit their plans and restructure ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Blades have let players such as Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell leave Bramall Lane and have yet to make any permanent signings. The decision on the way forward will be done by new boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

One player who is looking like a hot bet to leave the Blades is Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. He is thought to be hot property with the South Yorkshire side sticking to their £35million valuation of him.

He is a player who is bound to attract interest from other sides who are sat watching and waiting. Domestic sides such as Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with interest.

Away from these shores, the likes of Napoli and AC Milan have been credited with a degree of interest. Coupled with English interest, Berge leaving Sheffield United looks nailed-on.

However, amid this Italian interest, Sun reporter Alan Nixon hints that there could be an obstacle to any potential departure by Berge. He commented as much on his personal Twitter feed:

SHEFF U. Italian interest in Berge. But on LOAN with a view to buy. Not sure how that will go down … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Nixon sees the parameters of the proposed interest as being an obstacle to any deal being sealed. For Nixon, the fact that the “Italian interest” is based around a loan with a purchase option is problematic.

With Sheffield United wanting £35million for Berge, it might be hard to see why they’d accept such a deal. These sorts of deals where there is a “view to buy” are not as secure as an obligation to do so.