Sheffield Wednesday have an unnamed player in for a medical, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

SHEFF WED. Player in on trial, another having medical. However will have to be within pay scale ordered by EFL. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday also have someone in on trial.

The Owls are preparing for life in League One next season and are in need of some new signings to bolster their ranks.

Darren Moore is experienced at third tier level and will be hoping to bring in some reinforcements to his squad to try and mount an immediate return to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with midfielder Dennis Adeniran over recent times and he is a potential contender on who this anonymous player having a medical is.

He is a free agent after his release by Premier League side Everton at the end of last season, having spent the past campaign on loan in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers.

The midfielder has also been linked with a few other clubs so it remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday will be bringing him in.

However, one thing that is for certain is that the Owls are finally starting to get the ball rolling with their recruitment and could have a new face or two on the way through the entrance door.