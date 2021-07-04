Blackpool are battling with Huddersfield Town to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

BLACKPOOL. Face a fight with HUDDERSFIELD for right back Jordan Gabriel at FOREST. Won't be cheap either. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Blackpool had him on loan last season and would like to bring him back to Bloomfield Road.

However, they will have to face competition from fellow Championship side Huddersfield to land him. League One outfit Portsmouth have also been linked with him over recent times, as per The Mirror (live transfer blog, 06.06.21, 13.07).

The right-back had an impressive past campaign with Neil Critchley’s side and played a key role in their promotion from League One.

Read: Blackpool-linked winger officially becomes free agent

Gabriel joined the Seasiders in October last year and played 35 times for them in all competitions last term.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Southend United before he signed for Nottingham Forest in 2015.

The full-back was handed his first-team debut for the Reds against Arsenal in September 2019 and has since played twice more for the second tier side.

Read: Huddersfield Town midfielder emerges on radar of Leeds United

He spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United during the 2019/20 season to gain experience before linking up with Blackpool.

Blackpool are keen to bring him back now but will have to bat away competition from elsewhere to get him.

Thoughts

Re-signing Gabriel would be a big boost for Blackpool as they prepare for life in the Championship but the fact Nixon says he ‘won’t be cheap’ suggests Forest are holding out for decent money for him which will impact upon who gets him.