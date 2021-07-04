Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County had torrid times last season and were pretty much relegation fodder for most of it.

Sheffield Wednesday were the side that suffered that fate. They faced a last-day shoot-out against Derby County which ended in a 3-3 draw.

As well as bubbling around the relegation zone all season, both clubs also had behind-the-scenes issues. These issues led to instability off the pitch which no doubt influenced fortunes on it.

Sheffield Wednesday were under the cosh from the start of the season. They started on -12 points after financial irregularities – this was later halved. As the season wore on they saw added uproar when wages to players weren’t paid on time.

Derby County spent the early part of the season in freefall. Burning behind that was an EFL case over the selling of their ground and the way they valued the declining worth of their players. This saw the EFL step in with a case against the Rams.

Derby won that case but the EFL won a part of it back on appeal. The Rams have been fined £100,000 with possible new charges to follow when the accounts are published on/by August 18.

Breaking: #dcfc WILL play the season in the Championship after EFL decided not to appeal against verdict over club's accounting policies. Will open the campaign against Huddersfield on Aug 7. Saga not over yet – Derby must refile accounts by Aug 18 and could face a new charge — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 2, 2021

Sun man Alan Nixon details the extent that the EFL are pursuing these two sides as part of a larger group. Nixon took to Twitter earlier this morning to put forward his slant on things:

EFL. Going to go in hard on DERBY and SHEFF WED among others. Poss ten under scrutiny for recent financial issues. Next target is tough restrictions on signing players. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Comment – Nixon lays out EFL stance

Here Nixon lays it out hard and fast. The EFL seem to have had enough and are no longer prepared to let things slide by. Nixon saying that they are “going in hard” on those breaking FFP rules shows the EFL’s aims.

Added to that is that Nixon says that ten clubs – including Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday – could be in the firing line. With the season just a month away, Nixon’s statement that “tough restrictions on signing players” is an EFL “target” should be worrying for these sides.

All these clubs will be in the midst of restructuring their squads ready for the challenges of a new season. Having potential blocks placed on them would scupper any planning and rebuilding.