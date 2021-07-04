Oxford United are keen on Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

OXFORD. Now have the Atkinson money to spend. Will Boyle at CHELTENHAM on their list and a return to DUNDEE UNITED for left back Robson probable. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Oxford United are in the hunt for replacement for Rob Atkinson, who has left them to join Championship side Bristol City.

Boyle, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with a move away this summer and is believed to be a target for Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town, according to a report by Football Insider.

The centre-back has had a solid past five years with Cheltenham and has made 163 appearances, chipping in with 22 goals.

Boyle still has another season left on his contract with the Gloucestershire outfit and they will want to keep him after their promotion to League One.

He started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through their academy. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc man also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to get some game time under his belt.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.