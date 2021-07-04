Leeds United are interested in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

LEEDS. Looking for a midfielder with legs. May have found on doorstep with Lewis O'Brien at HUDDERSFIELD. Joined clubs taking a keen interest. Runs all day. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Leeds United are in the hunt for some midfield reinforcements this summer and the Championship man has emerged on their radar.

O’Brien, who is 22-years-old, has had an impressive past couple of seasons in the second tier with Huddersfield and is attracting Premier League interest now.

Read: Huddersfield Town target from January is a wanted man

He has made 85 appearances for the Terriers so far in his career and has chipped in with five goals.

O’Brien has risen up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield and was loaned out to Bradford City for the 2018/19 season to gain some first-team experience. He played 46 games in all competitions for the Bantams and scored four goals.

Huddersfield were relegated from the top flight during the youngster’s time at Valley Parade but if anything that helped his career.

Read: Huddersfield Town target from January eyed by MK Dons

Carlos Corberan’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with his former employers Leeds now being linked.

Thoughts

O’Brien has been a huge player for Huddersfield over recent times and they won’t want to lose him. He appears destined to play in the top flight and would give Leeds more options and depth in midfield.