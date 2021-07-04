Stoke City are keen on Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

STOKE CITY. Keen on striker Dion Charles. New Northern Ireland cap. ACCRINGTON STANLEY will want around 2m. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

Stoke City have identified the League One striker as a potential summer addition.

Charles, who is 25-years-old, is a man in-demand after scoring 20 goals in all competitions last term.

Nottingham Forest and Derby County have been linked with him recently, as per a report by The Athletic.

However, Stoke have now emerged as a potential suitors as they look to boost their attacking options under Michael O’Neill as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Blackpool but dropped into non-league as a youngster for a spell at AFC Fylde.

Fleetwood Town threw him a Football League lifeline in 2016 but Charles then ended up moving back down the leagues for stints at Halifax Town and Southport.

However, Accrington signed him two years ago and he has since bagged 29 goals in 85 games for the Lancashire side and is on the radar of Stoke now.