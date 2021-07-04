Bolton Wanderers are bringing in former Burnley chief executive Neil Hart.

Bolton Wanderers are making a change in the boardroom as they gear up for life in League One, as per a report by The Sun.

Hart left his role as CEO of Burnley in March and is now poised to replace Andrew Gartside at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Trotters have been busy bolstering their squad following their immediate promotion back from League Two last season under Ian Evatt.

Read: Bolton Wanderers linked with ex-Newcastle United defender

The North West side have bolstered their defensive ranks by signing Will Aimson, Declan John and George Johnstone, whilst goalkeeper Joel Dixon has been brought in from Barrow to add cover and competition to that department.

They have boosted their options further up the pitch by bringing in the likes of Josh Sheehan, Amadou Bakayoko and Xavier Amaechi.

Their recruitment doesn’t appear to have stopped just yet as they gear up for their first game of the new campaign against MK Dons on 7th August.

Bolton are bringing in Hart as chief executive and Burnley chairman Andy Pace said after his departure from Turf earlier this year: “With the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the last year has involved several challenges in overseeing a Premier League football club, and I’d like to recognise Neil for the work he’s done at Burnley and in the local community.”