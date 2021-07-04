Charlton Athletic are not pursuing a move to sign Jordan Ibe.

Charlton Athletic are not trying to land the free agent winger this summer, according to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

I’m not saying people at the club don’t see him as a good player, but he isn’t a deal being worked on. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 3, 2021

The free agent has been linked with a move to the Valley on social media but Cawley has poured cold water on the speculation.

Ibe, who is 25-years-old, is available after leaving Derby County recently and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

The ex-England youth international started his career in the academy at Charlton but was released at the age of 12.

He then joined Liverpool after a spell as a youngster at Wycombe Wanderers and went on to play 58 games for the Premier League giants, as well as loan spells away at Derby and Birmingham City.

Ibe left Anfield in 2016 and had four years on the books at AFC Bournemouth before leaving them last year.

Derby was his home for the past season but he played just once for the Rams.

Ibe has been linked with a return to Charlton but he is not a player the Addicks are believed to be after.

Nigel Adkins’ side have so far managed to sign Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray and George Dobson this summer and will be in the hunt for some more signings.