AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has confirmed that Terell Thomas will be leaving the club this summer, as per their official club website.

AFC Wimbledon are losing their key defender on a free transfer with his contract now expired.

Thomas, who is 25-years-old, is on the radar of Hull City, as per Hull Live, whilst the Daily Mail have reported over recent times that the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are keen.

He has a big decision to make on his future now as a free agent.

Robinson has said: “Terell won’t be coming back. I met Terell about six or seven days ago. We had a long chat and it genuinely a tough decision for him.

“He had made his mind up a long time ago that this was going to be his last season but that changed during the season. I think if he’d played in those last 21 games it possibly might’ve been a different story.”

He just felt he’d had that mind shift that he was going, even thought he could see big changes, he had got his head around the fact he was going to go. He had offers. Unfortunately you win some and you don’t. We wanted him to stay, wish him all the best.”

Thomas has impressed in League One for Wimbledon over the past three seasons and losing him is a major blow for Robinson.

The centre-back joined the Dons in 2018 and has since made 90 appearances for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move there, he has also played for Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Woking and Wigan Athletic.

Thomas is heading out the exit door and has been linked with Hull, Barnsley and Sunderland.