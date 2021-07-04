QPR are likely to push through a move to sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

QPR. Likely to push through a move for keeper Jordan Archer with Liam Kelly heading north … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2021

QPR are in the hunt for another goalkeeper with Liam Kelly poised to move back up to Scotland.

Archer, who is 28-years-old, is available on a free transfer having left fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

The Scotland international was released by Millwall in 2019 and has since had spells at Oxford United, Fulham and Motherwell.

Read: Fulham to make decision on QPR transfer target

He started out at Tottenham Hotspur and had loan spells away as a youngster at Bishop’s Stortford, Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town and Millwall to gain experience.

The Lions made his move there permanent in 2015 and he went onto play 166 games, helping them gain promotion to the second tier in 2017 under Neil Harris via the Play-Offs.

QPR could now bring him back to London as replacement for Kelly.

Read: QPR target from January is a wanted man now

Thoughts

Archer is an experienced goalkeeper in the Football League and would be a shrewd addition to Mark Warburton’s side on a free transfer.

He would give the R’s more competition and depth in their goalkeeping department and provide some strong cover to Seny Dieng.

The stopper has been all over the place since leaving Millwall a couple of years ago and will be looking to find a more permanent home now.