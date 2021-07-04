Nottingham Forest were expected to do better than they did do last season. Instead, Forest limped to a 17th place finish in the league.

Nottingham Forest fans will be looking to the summer transfer window and a rebuild and restructure before the new season kicks off in early August.

Forest are yet to make any signings in the current window. Indeed, the only arrivals at the City Ground are players coming back from loan deals.

Forest will obviously have transfer irons in the fire – they will need to. Last season’s squad was clearly not good enough for the Championship.

One man who will not be signing up for Forest in the Sky Bet Championship will be QPR stopper Liam Kelly.

25-year-old Kelly came through the youth ranks at Glasgow giants Rangers with loan moves out of the Gers to East Fife and Livingstone before the latter snapped him up in 2018.

A year later Kelly was on the move again, this time into English football with QPR. Since being snapped up by the London club, Kelly has made 22 appearances for them where he’s conceded 35 goals and kept three clean sheets.

Alan Nixon was questioned on Twitter after posting this tweet:

QPR. Likely to push through a move for keeper Jordan Archer with Liam Kelly heading north … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2021

That brought a number of his followers to the tweet. This particular one asked whether Nottingham Forest would be back in for him. Nixon’s reply is brief:

This fan then asks Sun man Nixon whether it will be a return to Motherwell for Liam Kelly. Nixon’s reply is again short and to the point:

Stopper Kelly featured in a half-season loan with The Steelmen. The former Rangers man featured in 21 games across his loan spell at the Lanarkshire club. In those appearances, he conceded 27 goals and kept seven clean sheets.

He has made it clear that he doesn’t see his future sitting on the bench at Loftus Road. With QPR in the market for a new keeper, it looks like his future is away from TW5.

Nixon thinks like others do that Liam Kelly is Motherwell bound.