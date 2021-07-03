Sunderland are often said to be a club too big for the third-tier football of League One. Yet, there they are.

Sunderland drove to the play-offs last season but were knocked out by Lincoln City 3-2 on aggregate at the first stage.

The summer transfer window is open. Sunderland will be like all other clubs in that they will want to restructure and rebuild. To press, that restructuring and rebuilding has been minimal.

The Black Cats have signed just one player – young Manchester United keeper Jacob Carney.

However, the big news on Wearside could come from the fact that talisman striker Charlie Wyke is likely on his way out of the club. Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says he’s “planning for [the] future“. This comes from the Chronicle Live’s James Hunter.

28-year-old Wyke netted 25 goals in League One last season, effectively driving Sunderland’s promotion charge last time out.

That marked out Wyke as a figure of interest for many clubs according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie. One of those clubs was said to be Celtic with The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson saying the Bhoys were “increasingly confident” of reaching a deal.

Wyke on his way could re-ignite Celtic spark

Those hopes, specifically those of Celtic, might be buoyed by Sunderland boss Lee Johnson. Johnson has admitted that Wyke is likely on his way out the door. Per the Chronicle’s Hunter, Johnson said: “My gut says that he will move on, I’d say 95 percent that he’ll move on.”

Despite Johnson admitting that Sunderland “would leave the door ajar” for Wyke, news of his likely departure from the Stadium of Light should raise Celtic hopes.

25 goals in the league and 31 across the season are the currency for any striker. They are currency at any level of competition. There’s obviously going to be competition from those Championship sides thought to be interested.

However, Celtic will be able to offer Charlie Wyke top-tier football with a European edge to it. That would be a bigger draw.

All that it needs is Celtic to nip back in and complete the said interest that was from mid-June.