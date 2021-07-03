Derby County were a side knocking on the door of promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard. Things have changed since then.

Derby County fast-forwarded to last season and they were a club scrambling at the end of the season to avoid relegation to League One. They survived by virtue of an entertaining 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last season the Rams were not only held back by on-field mediocrity but also a sense on insecurity off the field too. In the corridors of power at Pride Park, things were not going well.

Derby County fans had already seen one takeover by Sheikh Khalen Bin Zayed Al Nehayan and his Derventio Holdings company fall by the wayside. Before the season ended another takeover fronted by ex-Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso had also failed amid EFL concerns over funding.

There is still a deal being worked on behind closed doors, something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon has commented on before. Nixon has also been busy today commenting on the ongoing takeover saga.

Nixon sets record straight with views on Mel Morris

With fans asking him questions on Twitter, Nixon is fully into a dialogue on Mel Morris and the protracted Derby County takeover situation:

Morris spent HIS money on HIS club … that’s no crime in my books. His mistakes have been bad decisions on boss front and some strange potential takeovers. https://t.co/kqPVwQC0rG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2021

Alan , regardless of how much money he has put in he has dragged the club into the gutter. Interference with team selection, rifts with players, managers, club executives , the efl and other club owners. The club is a laughing stock. I don't know how you can back the bloke. — Tim (@Dangerous180) July 3, 2021

I’m not criticising anyone who puts money into a football club … I would criticise some/many of his decisions and people who spoke to about buying the club. https://t.co/5mEy3anPoH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 3, 2021

Nixon’s viewpoint is crystal clear on this matter. He’s not having a dig at Mel Morris and his level of investment at Pride Park. Morris has pumped money into the Rams since he took over as their owner.

What Nixon’s bete noir seems to be is the decision-making that the Derby County owner has shown. For him, the criticism is twofold: the appointment of Wayne Rooney and the decision to enter into talks with Al Nehayan and Alonso.

It’s definitely looking messy behind the scenes at Pride Park and Derby County fans will be hoping it will all be tidied up before the 2021/22 season starts up again.