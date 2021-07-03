Rob Atkinson has left Oxford United to join Bristol City, it has been confirmed.

Rob Atkinson’s impressive breakthrough campaign with Oxford United has seen him attract plenty of interest from other clubs over the course of the past few months.

Bristol City have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old defender ahead of the new season. Scottish Premiership side Celtic were also reported to have joined the chase back in June.

However, it has been confirmed that the Robins have won the battle for his signature.

Oxford United confirmed the news of Atkinson’s departure on Saturday evening. The move brings an end to his one-and-a-half-year-long affiliation with the U’s after joining from Eastleigh in January 2020.

Atkinson’s move sees him become Nigel Pearson’s third addition of the window. Midfielders Andy King and Matty James have both also completed moves to Ashton Gate as City prepare for the new campaign.

The former Fulham youngster starred for Oxford last season.

He held down a starting role in Karl Robinson’s side throughout the campaign, appearing 44 times. In the process, he netted two goals and provided one assist, helping keep 12 clean sheets.

Pearson will be hoping Atkinson can help Bristol City improve on last season’s disappointing 19th place finish.

He helped Oxford to the play-offs last season, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Blackpool.