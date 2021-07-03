Stoke City will announce the signing of former Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic on Monday, as per John Percy.

Stoke City have completed two signings so far this summer, recruiting defender Ben Wilmot and shot-stopper Jack Bonham.

Manager Michael O’Neill is on the hunt for more new additions as he looks to improve on last season’s underwhelming 14th place finish.

Now, it has been claimed that signing number three is set to arrive imminently, with Norwich City’s recently released midfielder Mario Vrancic poised to join.

John Percy, reporter for The Telegraph, has said the Potters’ deal for Vrancic is complete.

He states the Bosnian midfielder has undergone a successful medical with the Championship side, adding that an announcement will likely come on Monday.

Having spent the last four years playing in England, the 32-year-old will be remaining in the Championship.

During his time at Carrow Road, Vrancic featured 134 times across all competitions after arriving from SV Darmstadt. In the process, he managed 17 goals and 15 assists, helping the Canaries win promotion from the second-tier twice.

Now, the Yugoslavian-born ace will be hoping to help Stoke City in their efforts to make a return to the Premier League.

Able to feature as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder, Vrancic is comfortable on the ball and provides a serious threat from dead-ball situations.