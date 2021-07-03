Leeds United have reinvigorated their youth set-up at the West Yorkshire club after it was allowed to go fallow under their previous owner Massimo Cellino.

Leeds United faced cost-cutting exercises to bring the previous overspending into line. Unfortunately, it was youth football that paid the price.

However, it has been reborn under Andrea Radrizzani and it is blossoming at the moment. The Under-23s have just been promoted to the Premier League 2 top tier.

There has always been a focus on youth at Elland Road and that looks to continue as the Whites move closer to a deal for Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon said a fortnight ago that Leeds were still interested in the Latics youngster – something he quoted on his Twitter feed:

Leeds have wanted him for some time and now they can sign him … https://t.co/IXNfCLrPNd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2021

However, according to The Times northern correspondent Paul Joyce (tweet – below), things have moved on somewhat:

Leeds United close to a deal for Wigan teenager Sean McGurk. Fee of around £175,000 has been discussed but transfer may yet be settled by tribunal. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 3, 2021

18-year-old attacking midfielder McGurk has been on the Whites radar since last year. Leeds United had been linked with him when they brought Joe Gelhardt in from the DW Stadium.

However, an offer put to the Latics was turned down and United never went back in. However, McGurk is out of contract now so the landscape has changed.

Joyce’s tweet suggests that Leeds United have made an offer “of around £175,000” which he adds “has been discussed.”

Yet, Joyce also suggests that there could be a sting in the tail of the Whites hopes of a hassle-free deal to bring McGurk to Elland Road. The obstacle in the way could be that the ultimate fee to be paid could be decided by an independent transfer tribunal.

Whilst there is documented interest from Leeds United, it does appear that there could well be a wait involved in this deal.