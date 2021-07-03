Britt Assombalonga has completed a move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor, it has been confirmed.

Britt Assombalonga’s hunt for a new club following his Middlesbrough release has seen him linked with a host of clubs.

Championship side Nottingham Forest were said keen on a reunion for the striker, while Bristol City were also credited with interest. Scottish Premiership champions Rangers were also mentioned as a potential destination.

Now, it has been confirmed that Assombalonga has moved to Turkey, joining Adana Demirspor.

The Blue Lightnings announced the deal on Saturday afternoon, bringing the former Boro man in on a free transfer.

They confirmed Assombalonga has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024 as they prepare for top-flight football.

Kulübümüz son olarak Middlesbrough takımında forma giyen 28 yaşındaki Kongo Demokratik Cumhuriyeti uyruklu Britt Assombalonga ile 3 yıllık sözleşme imzalamıştır. pic.twitter.com/HFjg4BhoU3 — Adana Demirspor 🏆#ŞAMPİYON (@AdsKulubu) July 3, 2021

Assombalonga’s move presents him with a brand new challenge, venturing out of England for the first time in his career.

Since breaking through Watford’s academy, the 28-year-old striker has spent the vast majority of his career in the Championship. He has played 221 times in the second-tier, netting 75 goals and providing six assists.

The Kinshasa-born attacker’s summer release brought an end to his four-year spell at the Riverside Stadium.

In that time, he featured 161 times across all competitions. He chipped in with 47 goals across all competitions for the club, also laying on four assists in the process.