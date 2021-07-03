Wigan Athletic have enjoyed an eye-catching window so far, making six impressive acquisitions ahead of the new season.

Wigan Athletic are showing no signs of letting up either, with another deal reportedly on the cards.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Latics are in advanced talks over a deal for winger Corey Blackett-Taylor. The former Aston Villa man is available for nothing following the expiration of his contract with Tranmere Rovers.

However, before putting the finishing touches on a deal for the 23-year-old, the League One side should at least consider a swoop for Kazenga LuaLua.

The winger is also available for nothing after his Luton Town deal came to an end, opening the door to a free transfer move away.

With a bargain deal an option, LuaLua could be yet another strong acquisition for Wigan. The 30-year-old attacker has won two promotions from League One (2010-11 with Brighton and Hove Albion, 2018-19 with Luton Town) and has a vast amount of EFL experience under his belt.

A threat with his dribbling and speed, LuaLua can operate on both wings, but mainly from the left.

In 44 appearances in League One, the Kinshasa-born attacker has netted six goals and provided 14 assists. LuaLua has also played over 200 times in the Championship, chipping in with 40 goal contributions (18 goals, 22 assists).

Despite being the older of the two, LuaLua’s Football League pedigree and promotion-winning experience could make him a better option than the heavily linked Blackett-Taylor.