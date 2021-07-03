Coventry City are set to sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Viktor Gyokeres on a permanent basis, as per Swedish news outlet Sport Expressen.

Coventry City have recruited three players so far this summer as Mark Robins looks to build on last season’s encouraging campaign.

So far, Ben Sheaf, Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore have completed moves to the Ricoh Arena.

Now, it has been claimed that the Sky Blues have agreed a deal for signing number four, with Brighton and Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres reportedly set for a permanent return.

According to Swedish outlet Sport Expressen, the Seagulls have agreed to sell the 23-year-old to Coventry.

The report claims a fee of 12 million Swedish Krona (a little over £1m) has been agreed between the two clubs. It is added that Gyokeres is currently in Sweden, but will travel to England to complete a medical before his move to the Championship club.

Not only that but it is said that Gyokeres chose to reunite with the Sky Blues, with an unnamed second-tier side also in the chase for his signature.

With a deal reportedly in place, it will be interesting to see if the finishing touches can be put on the deal in the coming days.

Gyokeres spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Coventry. He linked up with Mark Robins’ side after spending the first half of the campaign with Swansea City, where he scored once in 12 games.

With Robins’ men, the Brighton youngster chipped in with three goals in 19 appearances.