West Brom defender Darnell Furlong is attracting interest from Burnley and Brentford, Football Insider has claimed.

West Brom right-back Darnell Furlong made a good impression in his first campaign playing Premier League football.

Despite the Baggies’ struggles, the QPR academy graduate was a mainstay under both Sam Allardyce and Slaven Bilic. He featured 35 times in the top-flight, being an unused substitute on only three occasions.

Now, it has been claimed two Premier League sides are interested in Furlong ahead of next season.

As per a report from Football Insider, Sean Dyche’s Burnley and new boys Brentford are both keen on the 25-year-old defender.

The Premier League pair are reportedly interested in offering Furlong an immediate return to the top flight following West Brom’s relegation.

The Baggies have seen a number of their top players linked with moves away ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Star playmaker Matheus Pereira is said to be on Leeds United and Aston Villa’s radars, while Wolves have been credited with interest in England international Sam Johnstone.

As speculation ramps up, it will be interesting to see if Furlong or any other key West Brom players depart this summer.

Furlong has been at The Hawthorns for two years now, joining from QPR.

Across all competitions, the Luton-born full-back has played 69 times for the club. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and four assists, also featuring as a right wing-back on occasion.