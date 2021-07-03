Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Fortuna Sittard star Zian Flemming, Dutch outlet Veronica Inside has claimed.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is seemingly looking to add another attacking midfielder to his ranks this summer.

Danish star Emiliano Marcondes was linked with a move to the City Ground. However, the recently released Brentford man has since completed a move to Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Now, it has been claimed Forest have set their sights on a new target.

As per a report from Dutch news outlet Veronica Inside, Fortuna Sittard ace Zian Flemming is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest this summer.

The report claims Forest are looking to bring Flemming to England, already lodging a bid for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Flemming enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2020/21 campaign on an individual level, starring for Sjors Ultee’s side. Across all competitions, the former Ajax youth player managed 15 goals and seven assists in 35 games.

He was a mainstay in the starting 11 as Fortuna managed an 11th place finish in the Eredivisie.

Flemming mainly featured in attacking midfield but appeared in a range of roles. He dropped into a deeper role in central midfield on occasion, also pushing further forward to play in centre-forward and on the right-wing at times.

The Amsterdam-born midfielder joined the club last summer following two years with PEC Zwolle.

He made the move following an impressive loan stint with NEC Nijmegen, where he chipped in with 13 goals and three assists in 25 outings.