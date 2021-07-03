Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed he will talk with Sander Berge to try and keep him at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United finished last season propping up the Premier League table and are now preparing for life back in the Championship. As a result, a number of their key players have been linked with moves away. George Baldock, Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge are all said to be attracting interest from elsewhere. Now, new manager Slavisa Jokanovic has provided fresh insight into his stance regarding the interest in the latter mentioned Berge.

Amid rumoured interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool, Jokanovic has confirmed he is aware of the Norwegian’s situation.

As quoted by The Star, the Blades boss revealed he will be holding talks with Berge to try and persuade him to stay at Bramall Lane, insisting that he sees him as an important player going forward.

Here’s what the 52-year-old had to say:

“I am aware of the situation with one. I am aware of the possibilities that are out there. But, I also know the qualities he has got and how good he can be for us next season.

“So when I have the chance to meet him, to sit down with him, I will try and make him stay here with us. I will try and make him stay because of his qualities and his ability, which would be very good for us to have going forward.”

With Jokanovic planning talks with the 23-year-old, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming months.

Berge has been with the Blades since January 2020, joining from KRC Genk in a reported £22m deal. Since joining the club, the former Valerenga man has played 32 times, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process.